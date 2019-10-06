Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Helping hand in win
Kase provided two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Kase is doing everything right to start the season, setting up Michael Del Zotto and Ryan Getzlaf for goals in Saturday's contest. The Czech winger has 11 shots through two games. With volume like that, it's only a matter of time before one of the biscuits ends up in the basket.
