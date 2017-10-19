Kase (head) is aiming to suit up versus the Canadiens on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

With Patrick Eaves (lower body) and Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) already ruled out for Friday's clash, the Ducks will need to recall a player from the minors if Kase is unable to suit up. The winger has been sidelined for three games with his head injury and will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to returning to the game-day lineup.