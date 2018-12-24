Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Hot in December
Kase has six goals on 36 shots and five assists in 10 games in December.
Last year, Kase broke out as a sophomore, notching 20 goals in 66 games. That earned Kase an increased role for the Ducks. He's averaged 15:47 per contest in ice time, and he's playing on Anaheim's top line. With how hot he's been, it looks like Kase may finally be giving the Ducks the young depth they've needed for years.
