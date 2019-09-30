Ducks' Ondrej Kase: In doubt for Opening Night
Kase is dealing with an undisclosed injury which could get him out of the lineup versus Arizona on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kase saw action in just 30 games last year due to injury, in which he tallied 11 goals, nine helpers and four power-play points while averaging 15:39 of ice time. Once cleared to play, the winger should be in contention for a spot on the top line, in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit.
