Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Inks three-year deal with Anaheim
Kase signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.
Kase enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (20), assists (18) and shots on goal (146) in 66 appearances. The 22-year-old winger should only continue to improve during his junior campaign in 2018-19, and could threaten the 50-point mark if he's able to stay healthy, making him a solid bench option in most fantasy formats.
