Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Lands on IR
Kase (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This isn't an encouraging sign for Kase's fantasy owners, as he'll miss the Ducks' next three games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The 23-year-old winger will be eligible to return on Feb. 2 against the Jets, so another update on his status will undoubtedly surface prior to that contest.
