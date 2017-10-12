Kase (head) was added to injured reserve Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The talented winger was forced to make an early exit from Monday's tilt with Calgary and hasn't returned to the ice since. Due to these circumstances, the transaction is retroactive to Tuesday, meaning that Kase will next be eligible to play Oct. 20 against Montreal -- though this would be a best-case scenario. Kase will likely need to get in a number of non-contact and full practices before he's cleared for game action.