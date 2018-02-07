Kase scored a goal and assisted on the game-winning tally in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory against Buffalo.

There's been a lot of game-to-game inconsistency from Kase, but with five goals and five assists through his past 12 games, he's definitely solidifying himself as a solid fantasy option in deeper settings. The 22-year-old Czech's impressive 2.77 points per 60 minutes rank third on the Ducks, and he's beginning to see more consistent offensive minutes. Kase is also a strong candidate in daily contests while carrying a manageable salary.