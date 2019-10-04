Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Leads team in shots
Kase (undisclosed) recorded five shots on goal and skated 14:34 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Despite failing to record a point, Kase looked good in limited minutes. He averaged 15:39 per game last year while notching 11 goals and 20 points in 30 games. Kase is starting the year on Ryan Getzlaf's right side, a deployment that could prove fruitful for the 23-year-old if he's able to stick in that spot.
