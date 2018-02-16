Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Leads way in win over Hawks
Kase scored a goal and added two assists during Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
This was the Czech's third multi-point showing through his past six contests, and he's recorded four goals and three assists during that span. Kase is proving to be a sparkplug scorer for Anaheim, and he's now up to a rock-solid 16 goals and 14 assists through 43 games for the campaign. The 22-year-old winger is worth considering in the majority of settings.
