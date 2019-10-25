Kase left Thursday's game against the Stars with an upper body injury and is questionable to return.

Kase was on the wrong end of a collision late in the first period, and has yet to resurface on the Ducks' bench. Kase would be a tough loss for the team, considering he's racked up five points through 10 games this season. As long as the 23-year-old is out, the Ducks will roll with 11 forwards, with Hampus Lindholm likely to get the call up to the second power-play unit.