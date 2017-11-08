Kase is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Kings after taking a hit from Kurtis MacDermid.

Kase didn't look stable getting up or heading off the ice after this hit, and MacDermid was given a game misconduct as a result. This is Kase's second year in the NHL, and he's proven he belongs in a top-six role with five goals and three assists through 11 games. Kase's next chance to play would be Thursday against the Canucks, and if he isn't healthy, the Ducks only have one healthy forward to replace him, Kalle Kossila.