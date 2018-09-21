Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Lights lamp twice
Kase scored a pair of goals Thursday in a 7-3 loss to San Jose.
Kase is a prime candidate to be a 50-point player if he can build off last season and stay healthy, and results like Thursday suggest he'll have the first part down if the second part takes care of itself. Despite the lopsided score, this game was an encouraging sign.
