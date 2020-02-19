Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Looking toward Friday
Kase (illness) will miss Wednesday's home game versus the Panthers.
Kase will miss a fifth straight game, but head coach Dallas Eakins relayed that the winger is expected to log a full practice Thursday, so he could be ready for Friday's matchup versus the Avalanche. Once Kase's ready, he'll immediately enter the top nine and should return to his role on the power play.
