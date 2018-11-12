Kase (concussion) will play Monday against the Predators, barring any setbacks.

Kase was expected to return to action soon, but obviously concussions can be tricky to estimate. This will be the 23-year-old's first game of the season, and the Ducks will be happy to have him back in the lineup. The Czech-born wing scored 20 goals in 66 games last year.

