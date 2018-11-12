Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Making season debut Monday
Kase (concussion) will play Monday against the Predators, barring any setbacks.
Kase was expected to return to action soon, but obviously concussions can be tricky to estimate. This will be the 23-year-old's first game of the season, and the Ducks will be happy to have him back in the lineup. The Czech-born wing scored 20 goals in 66 games last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...