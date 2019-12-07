Kase posted an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kase's helper came in the third period on an Adam Henrique goal, after coach Dallas Eakins shuffled the lines to put those two players with Ryan Getzlaf. Kase is at 11 points and 53 shots on goal in 23 games this season. The 24-year-old would likely benefit from a more permanent promotion in the lineup -- he's two years removed from a 20-goal, 38-point campaign, but injuries have typically derailed his promising seasons.