Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Moves to IR
Kase (upper body) is now listed on injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The Czech's placement on IR means that he'll miss at least Thursday's game against the Canucks as well as Sunday's affair facing the Lightning. Rookie Kevin Roy has been called up from AHL San Diego, and there's a good chance that he takes Kase's lineup spot in this next contest, with Nick Ritchie moving over to the right wing.
