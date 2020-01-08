Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Nets pair in loss
Kase scored twice on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Kase gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead in the second period with a steal-and-score play. His other tally came late in the third to cut the deficit to one, but no equalizer surfaced. Kase ended up in a top-line role in his second game back from a lower-body injury. The Czech forward is up to five goals and 16 points in 37 games this season.
