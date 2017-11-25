Kase (upper body) won't play Saturday night against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

According to this report, Ducks coach Randy Carlyle hasn't decided whether Kase will be available during this six-game road trip, but did say that the second-year talent is further along in his recovery than Jared Boll (undisclosed).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop