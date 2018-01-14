Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Notches pair of goals
Kase scored two goals and added an assist with four shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday.
In his first game back from illness and the AHL since Dec. 31, Kase shined once again, scoring a career-high three points. He has 11 goals and 18 points in just 28 games this season. The fact he was recently demoted could mean he's widely available on the waiver wire. Although owners should be wary of his 17.2 shooting percentage, Kase's upside is high enough that he should be claimed in most leagues.
