Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Offense becoming consistent
Kase produced an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Over his last 10 games, Kase has three goals and four helpers. The Czech winger is up to 21 points, 120 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 46 contests this season. He could have some value in deeper formats if he can maintain a top-six role for the remainder of the campaign.
