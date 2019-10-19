Play

Kase supplied a helper in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kase had the secondary assist on Adam Henrique's opening tally in the first period. The Czech winger has five points and a plus-5 rating in eight games this season. It's a reasonable pace for the 23-year-old, who will be looking to top 40 points for the first time in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories