Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Offers assist in win
Kase supplied a helper in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Kase had the secondary assist on Adam Henrique's opening tally in the first period. The Czech winger has five points and a plus-5 rating in eight games this season. It's a reasonable pace for the 23-year-old, who will be looking to top 40 points for the first time in 2019-20.
