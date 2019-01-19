As expected, Kase (upper body) will miss Saturday's day game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The Ducks have responded by calling up Sam Carrick from AHL San Diego. Still, there's no such thing as a linear replacement for Kase, as he's one of the most talented net-crashing offensive producers on the Ducks. This is perhaps best illustrated by his cushy goals per 60 minutes value of 1.4.