Kase was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday.

While Kase is a popular candidate to be shuffled between the NHL and the team's minor-league affiliate, he does possess long-term upside due to his pedigree as a playmaker. The 22-year-old has nine goals and six helpers over 27 games in the NHL this season, and the 2014 seventh-round draft selection hadn't required a ton of time in the minors (40 games) before hitting the big stage for the first time in 2016-17.