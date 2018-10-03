Kase sustained a concussion in the preseason finale versus the Kings. He is now on injured reserve, TSN reports.

Kase took a maintenance day Sunday, at which point all that was known is that he suffered a bloody nose. Evidently, further tests revealed a much more serious issue. The Ducks lost Corey Perry (knee) for five months and now they'll be without the the 22-year-old who was supposed to take on a substantial role in the veteran's absence. Now, rookie Maxime Comtois could get an early look on the left wing for Wednesday's season road opener versus the Sharks.

More News
Our Latest Stories