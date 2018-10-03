Kase sustained a concussion in the preseason finale versus the Kings. He is now on injured reserve, TSN reports.

Kase took a maintenance day Sunday, at which point all that was known is that he suffered a bloody nose. Evidently, further tests revealed a much more serious issue. The Ducks lost Corey Perry (knee) for five months and now they'll be without the the 22-year-old who was supposed to take on a substantial role in the veteran's absence. Now, rookie Maxime Comtois could get an early look on the left wing for Wednesday's season road opener versus the Sharks.