Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Placed on IR with concussion
Kase sustained a concussion in the preseason finale versus the Kings. He is now on injured reserve, TSN reports.
Kase took a maintenance day Sunday, at which point all that was known is that he suffered a bloody nose. Evidently, further tests revealed a much more serious issue. The Ducks lost Corey Perry (knee) for five months and now they'll be without the the 22-year-old who was supposed to take on a substantial role in the veteran's absence. Now, rookie Maxime Comtois could get an early look on the left wing for Wednesday's season road opener versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...