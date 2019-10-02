The Ducks placed Kase (undisclosed) on their non-roster injured reserve list Tuesday.

Kase has been dealing with an undisclosed injury the past few days and was already a doubt for Opening Night. As evidenced by this news, Kase is now likely to miss multiple games with his placement on IR. With the youngster sidelined, Nicolas Deslauriers will get a shot to enter the lineup, with Troy Terry likely getting the opportunity on the power play.