Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Plays key role in SO victory
Kase scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Devils.
The performance gives Kase 11 points on the year, and the Czech was actually close to winning this game in regulation. His fifth goal of the season gave his team a 5-4 lead with just over six minutes to play, but the Ducks weren't able to hang on, ultimately needing a shootout to decide things. Kase has been limited to just 14 games this season, but the 23-year-old's production level has never been higher than what it's been in 2018-19.
