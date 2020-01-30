Kase registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kase made a nifty move to find Adam Henrique for the latter's second goal of the game. In his last eight games, Kase has notched three goals and three helpers. The Czech winger is up to 20 points, 116 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 44 appearances. That matches his point production from 30 contests last year.