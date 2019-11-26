Kase scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Kase capped the scoring at 14:24 of the third period. The Czech winger is up to three goals and 10 points in 19 appearances this season. With five points in his last six games, he seems to be coming around on offense, but with only seven hits and two blocked shots this year, he's a little too low-scoring to be considered in standard fantasy formats.