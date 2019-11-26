Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Pots goal in win
Kase scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Kase capped the scoring at 14:24 of the third period. The Czech winger is up to three goals and 10 points in 19 appearances this season. With five points in his last six games, he seems to be coming around on offense, but with only seven hits and two blocked shots this year, he's a little too low-scoring to be considered in standard fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.