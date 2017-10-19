Kase (head) was on the ice for the team's practice session Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Kase landed on injured reserve after exiting early Oct. 9 against the Flames because of the head issue. It appears he's finally making some progress on the front, though no timetable for return has surfaced. He was a surprise contributor early in the season, notching a point in each of his first two games before exiting versus Calgary.