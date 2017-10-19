Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Practices Wednesday
Kase (head) was on the ice for the team's practice session Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Kase landed on injured reserve after exiting early Oct. 9 against the Flames because of the head issue. It appears he's finally making some progress on the front, though no timetable for return has surfaced. He was a surprise contributor early in the season, notching a point in each of his first two games before exiting versus Calgary.
