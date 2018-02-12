Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Produces pair of points
Kase scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss Sunday to San Jose.
Kase had been missing in action recently, being held off the scoresheet for five straight games, but he's since racked up five points in his last five contests. The sophomore's scoring uptick gives him 15 goals and 12 assists in 41 games, making him a sneaky addition in deeper settings and daily contests.
