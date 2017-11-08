Kase (upper body) will be reevaluated prior to Thursday's matchup with Vancouver.

Kase -- who left Tuesday's contest after logging a mere 1:48 of ice time -- was put through an off-ice workout Wednesday, with a decision on his status versus the Canucks likely to come after the morning skate. If the winger is unable to give it a go, the Ducks figure to give Kalle Kossila a crack at the game-day lineup.