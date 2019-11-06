Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Quiet in return
Kase (jaw) had one shot and skated 17:26 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
The Czech winger didn't make much of an impact after missing five games with the jaw injury. Kase remains at five points through 12 contests, and he may be stuck in a bottom-six role. Troy Terry has taken full advantage of Kase's absence, showing great chemistry alongside Ryan Getzlaf on the top line. Kase skated with Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie in Tuesday's game.
