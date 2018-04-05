Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Reaches 20 goals
Kase scored the game-winning goal in the third period, lifting his team to a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
With two goals in his past two games, Kase is now a 20-goal scorer and is just one of two Ducks (Rickard Rakell) to reach that mark. He's on a hot streak right now and is worth riding as the Ducks get set for the playoffs, especially with Anaheim facing two opponents with nothing to play for.
