Kase scored the game-winning goal in the third period, lifting his team to a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

With two goals in his past two games, Kase is now a 20-goal scorer and is just one of two Ducks (Rickard Rakell) to reach that mark. He's on a hot streak right now and is worth riding as the Ducks get set for the playoffs, especially with Anaheim facing two opponents with nothing to play for.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories