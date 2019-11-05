Kase (jaw) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

It's unsettled where Kase will fit into the lineup after missing the past five games, but he should immediately return to the Ducks' power play. The Ducks hope this can be a breakout year for the 23-year-old winger, who already has a 20-goal season to his name, and he's off to a solid start with five points through 11 games.