Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Ready to return Thursday
Kase (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers.
Kase missed Tuesday's game against Vancouver due to flu-like symptoms, but he'll return to a bottom-six role against Edmonton, skating with Nick Ritchie and Adam Henrique on the Ducks' third line. The 22-year-old winger has been a solid source of offense for Anaheim this campaign, notching nine goals and 15 points in 27 contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...