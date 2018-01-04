Kase (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers.

Kase missed Tuesday's game against Vancouver due to flu-like symptoms, but he'll return to a bottom-six role against Edmonton, skating with Nick Ritchie and Adam Henrique on the Ducks' third line. The 22-year-old winger has been a solid source of offense for Anaheim this campaign, notching nine goals and 15 points in 27 contests.