Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Registers pair of assists
Kase had two assists and three shots with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.
Kase had gone the previous game without a point before getting in on a pair of second-period goals Tuesday night. It's been a bit of an up-and-down season so far for the 24-year-old, including five games missed due to injury, but he's only two years removed from a 20-goal campaign. Kase did skate on Anaheim's top line Tuesday so that could bode well for his 2019-20 production going forward.
