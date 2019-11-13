Kase had two assists and three shots with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Kase had gone the previous game without a point before getting in on a pair of second-period goals Tuesday night. It's been a bit of an up-and-down season so far for the 24-year-old, including five games missed due to injury, but he's only two years removed from a 20-goal campaign. Kase did skate on Anaheim's top line Tuesday so that could bode well for his 2019-20 production going forward.