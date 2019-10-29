According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Kase (upper body) isn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he won't be available for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg.

Kase will miss a third straight game Tuesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. The 23-year-old winger, who's picked up five points in 11 games this campaign, will hope to heal up in time for Friday's matchup with Vancouver.