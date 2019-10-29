Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Remains unavailable
According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Kase (upper body) isn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he won't be available for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg.
Kase will miss a third straight game Tuesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. The 23-year-old winger, who's picked up five points in 11 games this campaign, will hope to heal up in time for Friday's matchup with Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.