Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Ruled out Monday
Kase (illness) will miss Monday's matchup with Calgary, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kase will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to his illness. Prior to getting sick, the winger racked up nine points in his previous 13 outings. Once cleared to play, the Czech should retake a spot in the top-six. For now, Max Jones and Troy Terry figure to continue playing increased roles.
