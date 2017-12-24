Kase posted a goal and five shots on net in a 4-0 victory against the Penguins on Saturday night.

The second-year player got the Ducks rolling by corralling a terrible turnover in the offensive zone and scoring on a breakaway. He wasn't involved on the scoresheet again, but Kase led his team with five shots. With five shots in two of his last three appearances, Kase has raised his average to 2.17 shots per game. He also owns a 17.3 shooting percentage. During his first NHL season in 2016-17, Kase averaged just 1.45 shots per game to go with a 6.5 shooting percentage.