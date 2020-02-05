Kase scored his seventh goal of the season and led all players with six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.

The 24-year-old has hit the scoresheet in four of his last five games, putting up two goals and two assists during that time. His goal Tuesday gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead with just over six minutes left in the second period, and he later added a goal in the shootout. Kase scored 20 goals in 66 games as a sophomore two years ago but will be hard-pressed to reach that mark in 2019-20.