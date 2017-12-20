Kase scored a third-period goal and recorded five shots through 17:07 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Talent doesn't always translate to offensive success immediately, and Kase still needs some fine-tuning to reach his potential at the highest level. However, the 22-year-old Czech has shown nice improvement to start 2017-18. His 2.41 points and 9.03 shots per 60 minutes rank third and second on the Ducks, respectively, and he's collected seven goals and five assists through 22 games. Kase is definitely on the fantasy radar in deep settings.