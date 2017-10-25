Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Scores twice in win over Flyers
Kase scored two goals on three shots while logging 12:21 of ice time (2:54 on the power play) during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.
While the sophomore has suited up for just five games this season, he has three goals and two helpers with 11 shots on net. It's an impressive start, and Kase is an intriguing young player who could slot into a scoring role for the long haul in Anaheim. He checks out as a speculative add in seasonal settings, and Kase projects to be a solid low-priced flier in daily contests for the immediate future.
