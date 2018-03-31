Kase had an assist on each of his team's two goals, helping lift his side to a 2-1 overtime win over Los Angeles on Friday.

Kase now has 18 goals and 18 assists on the campaign, and he's made some solid strides in his second season in the NHL. Given his progress, he could be a nice sleeper in 2018-19 if his upward trajectory continues.

