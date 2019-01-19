Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Shaping up to be scratched
Kase (upper body) is not expected to play Saturday afternoon versus the Devils, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kase is considered day-to-day with his injury, but seeing as how many Anaheim forwards are currently banged up, the team will either need to summon a reinforcement from AHL San Diego or plug Andy Welinski into the lineup as a seventh defenseman.
