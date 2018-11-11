Kase (concussion) rejoined his his teammates for practice Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Kase has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after sustaining a concussion in the final preseason game. He skated alongisde Ryan Kesler, meaning that he might be thrust into a top-six role upon his return. There's a chance the 23-year-old could make his season debut on Monday against Nashville.