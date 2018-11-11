Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Skating with team
Kase (concussion) rejoined his his teammates for practice Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kase has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after sustaining a concussion in the final preseason game. He skated alongisde Ryan Kesler, meaning that he might be thrust into a top-six role upon his return. There's a chance the 23-year-old could make his season debut on Monday against Nashville.
