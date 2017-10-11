Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Still not skating
Kase (head) hasn't skated since prematurely leaving Monday's game against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The second-year winger took a cross-check to the head and left the contest after logging 3:32 of ice time. He had produced a point in each of his first two games, and the injury-plagued Ducks really have to hope Kase's ailment isn't an issue that will keep him out long term. In that regard, it's safe to say he at least won't be playing Wednesday night versus the visiting Islanders.
