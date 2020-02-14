Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Still sidelined
Kase (illness) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Calgary.
The 24-year-old will miss his second straight game while battling the ailment. With Kase out, Devin Shore will continue to draw into the lineup in his stead. Expect the team to update Kase's status ahead of Sunday's matchup against Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.