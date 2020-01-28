Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Strikes for shorthanded goal
Kase potted a shorthanded tally in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Kase's goal cut the deficit to 2-1 at 9:04 of the second period. The Czech winger has shown some promise with five points in his last seven outings. He's up to 19 points, 115 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 43 games this season. He's a decent depth option in deeper standard formats -- Kase has just nine hits and 10 blocked shots, as physical play isn't a big part of his style.
