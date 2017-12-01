Kase (upper body) was removed from injured reserve per the NHL media site and is considered a game-time decision, per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

Kase has missed 10 consecutive outings with his upper-body malady. In the event the center is unable to play Friday, all signs indicate a return Saturday versus Nashville would be likely. The Ducks placed Michael Liambas (undisclosed) on injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster for Kase, a move they probably wouldn't have taken if he wasn't ready to suit up.